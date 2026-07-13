Israel to hold elections in October amid Netanyahu's declining popularity
What's the story
Israel will hold its next general election on October 27, 2026, the latest date allowed by law. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, announced the date on Sunday. This election is seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. If the election is held as scheduled, Netanyahu's far-right coalition government will be the first in 50 years to complete a full four-year term.
Leadership challenges
Netanyahu's confirmation of candidacy
Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has already confirmed his candidacy for the upcoming elections in June. He is facing increasing criticism for his handling of the ongoing war in Gaza and security failures that allowed a major attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The attack was Israel's deadliest in history and led to 251 hostages being taken from Israel, the majority of whom were killed in Hamas captivity.
Political competition
Emergence of Gadi Eisenkot as main rival
Former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot has emerged as Netanyahu's main rival. According to a poll published on Thursday by Channel 13, Eisenkot's Yashar party is narrowly ahead of Netanyahu's Likud. Eisenkot resigned from Netanyahu's war cabinet in June 2024, saying that the government "had completely failed" to achieve any of its objectives in Gaza.
Criticism intensifies
Netanyahu faces multiple challenges
Netanyahu's opponents have cited his handling of the war in Gaza as evidence that he is no longer fit to hold office. The Israeli government is also facing accusations of genocide by leading human rights organizations. In addition to these challenges, Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Historic election
Knesset ends its current term on July 17
The administration is seeking to pass several bills before parliament goes into a break on Friday. Netanyahu hopes that the measure will improve his election chances. The proposals include legislation to reform the judiciary as well as a bill to halt the incarceration of ultra-Orthodox Jews who refuse to serve in the military, which is mandatory. The Knesset's current term will end on July 17.