Israel to hold elections in October amid Netanyahu's declining popularity 

Criticism intensifies

Netanyahu faces multiple challenges

Netanyahu's opponents have cited his handling of the war in Gaza as evidence that he is no longer fit to hold office. The Israeli government is also facing accusations of genocide by leading human rights organizations. In addition to these challenges, Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.