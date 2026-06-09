Israel to install Shivaji Maharaj's statue in 'big' city
What's the story
Israel has announced plans to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The announcement was made by Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, on Shiv Rajyabhishek Din. Revach said the project aims to strengthen cultural ties between India and Israel. "The idea is to build a big statue of the Maharaj and send it to Israel," he said.
Cultural bridge
Statue to be installed in a major Israeli city
The statue will be installed in a major Israeli city, Revach said. He emphasized that this project is more than just a memorial; it is a long-term initiative to connect Indians and Israelis. "It would be more than just a regular project, but it's going to be a project for the long run. And the Indian people will also be connected to the Israeli people through this project," he said while talking to ANI.
Official endorsement
Revach seeks help from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Revach sought cooperation from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for historical references and artistic consultation. Fadnavis has agreed to help with the project. In a post on X, he wrote: "This is huge news! On the auspicious occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Din...heartfelt thanks to Israel CG Yaniv Revach for this historic announcement of installing a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel."