Israel to install Shivaji Maharaj's statue in 'big' city

Cultural bridge

Statue to be installed in a major Israeli city

The statue will be installed in a major Israeli city, Revach said. He emphasized that this project is more than just a memorial; it is a long-term initiative to connect Indians and Israelis. "It would be more than just a regular project, but it's going to be a project for the long run. And the Indian people will also be connected to the Israeli people through this project," he said while talking to ANI.