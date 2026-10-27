Israel turned back Clive Lewis and Lara Bird at border
British MPs Clive Lewis and Lara Bird, along with other international delegates, were stopped by Israeli forces and denied entry to the West Bank.
The group had planned to check in on Palestinian communities facing violence during the olive harvest, but ended up detained for nine hours at the border before being sent back.
Delegation headed to 2nd Ramallah congress
The delegation was headed to the Second Ramallah Congress, an event challenging Israeli occupation, organized by Progressive International and Birzeit University.
Recent U.N. reports highlight at least 160 attacks on Palestinian farmers by Israeli settlers this harvest season, often with support from Israeli forces.
After being turned away, Bird called out Israel's lack of transparency, while Lewis described their questioning as "unpleasant."
The embassy of Israel has been contacted for comment.