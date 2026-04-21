Israel uses diplomacy, military pressure to disarm Hezbollah before talks

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced that Israel is employing both military and diplomatic strategies to disarm Hezbollah. The announcement was made during a ceremony for Israel's national day of remembrance for fallen soldiers and victims of terror. "The overarching goal of the campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat to the northern communities (of Israel) through a combination of military and diplomatic measures," Katz said.

Ceasefire deal Israel and Lebanon agree on ceasefire A ceasefire was announced on Friday between Israel and Lebanon, bringing an end to the hostilities that had escalated in recent weeks. This agreement also encompasses Hezbollah, the militant group based in Lebanon, whose recent rocket attacks in support of Iran contributed significantly to the conflict's intensification. This comes as the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations, prepare for a second round of talks in Washington on Thursday.

Hezbollah stance Hezbollah lawmaker says will break 'Yellow line' Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said that the group will work to break the "Yellow Line" established by Israel in southern Lebanon. Despite this, he expressed support for continuing the ceasefire. The group has also criticized the Lebanese government's negotiations with Israel, with President Joseph Aoun hoping to resolve outstanding issues with Tel Aviv.

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