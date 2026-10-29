Israel vote leaves no majority Arab parties hold 19 seats
World
Israel's latest elections ended with no side winning a majority: Netanyahu's bloc has 53 seats, Eisenkot's group holds 48, and Arab parties landed an important 19.
Those Arab seats could decide who governs, but most Jewish parties aren't keen on joining forces with them, making coalition talks tricky.
Israel faces deadlock or minority government
With no new government in place yet, Israel faces either a political deadlock or a minority government.
Some suggest Arab parties like Ra'am could help form a coalition if old rivalries are set aside, though that won't be easy.
President Herzog will consult every faction once official results land next week, while Netanyahu stays on as caretaker for now.