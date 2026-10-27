Israel vote October 27 likely yields no clear winner
Israel votes on October 27, 2026, but neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main rival, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, is expected to win enough seats for a clear victory.
This means the real action might happen after voting day, with smaller parties, especially those led by Arab politicians, possibly deciding who gets to form the next government.
Israel coalition talks could delay formation
Final tally of the polls is expected by October 30, with official results scheduled for publication on November 4, but forming a government could drag on as parties negotiate.
Netanyahu faces ongoing corruption charges, while Eisenkot is new to politics but brings military experience.
If no one can build a solid coalition, Israel might see either a shaky minority government or an all-hands-on-deck unity deal just to keep things running.