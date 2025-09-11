Israel's Doha airstrikes 'killed any hope' for hostages: Qatari PM

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "killing any hope" for the remaining hostages in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike on Hamas negotiators in Doha killed five Hamas members. "I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," he told CNN. Calling the airstrike an act of "state terror," Al-Thani said "he (Netanyahu) needs to be brought to justice."

Condemnation issued Al-Thani calls airstrike 'state terror' The Qatari PM also revealed that he was meeting a hostage's family on the morning of the attack, who were depending on these negotiations for hope. "They are counting on this [ceasefire] mediation; they have no other hope for that," he said. Al-Thani also accused Netanyahu of "wasting" Qatar's time in hosting negotiations between Israel and Hamas, saying his country would reassess "everything" about its role as a mediator in the conflict.

Defense issued Netanyahu defends airstrike, accuses Qatar of harboring terrorists Netanyahu has defended the airstrike, accusing Qatar of harboring terrorists. He said, "I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice." He also invoked 9/11 on the eve of the US terrorist attack's anniversary to justify his strike. "Tomorrow is September 11th...On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery on American soil," Netanyahu said. "We also have a September 11th. We remember October 7th."

Mediation questioned Qatar threatens to withdraw from mediation role The White House has distanced itself from the airstrike, calling it a "unilateral" decision. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the "bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals." "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal," she asserted.