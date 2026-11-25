Israeli judges propose dropping 1st charge in Netanyahu corruption trial
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just got a big boost in his corruption trial: judges suggested considering dropping the first charge, saying the evidence probably isn't strong enough for a conviction.
Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman even pointed out that the bribery claims in Case 4000 rely on shaky testimony, and Case 2000 doesn't seem to hold up as an actual offense.
Israeli judges seek Case 1000 closure
The judges also want to wrap up Case 1000. These moves could seriously impact his political future and how united Israelis feel right now.
The recommendations have already sparked heated reactions: Defense Minister Israel Katz called for ending the trial to stop tearing society apart, while Gideon Sa'ar criticized the attorney general for "once again dodging the issue" and said the two ways to end Case 1000 are for the prosecution to withdraw the indictment or for the court to dismiss it due to abuse of process at this stage.