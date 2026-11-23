Israeli military intelligence warned Netanyahu Iran strike risks regional conflict
Israel's military intelligence warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an Israeli attack on Iran could set off a wider regional conflict.
Its warning, shared in a closed-door meeting last week, pointed out that strikes could trigger retaliation from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, contradicting hopes for a quick operation.
Netanyahu pushes Trump for Iran strike
Despite these warnings, Netanyahu is still pushing US President Trump for a fast military strike against Iran, but Trump hasn't signed off yet.
Meanwhile, Avigdor Liberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, called acting alone "completely motivated by politics" and risky without US support.
All this shows just how complicated (and tense) decisions around Iran are right now.