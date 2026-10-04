Israeli military says it killed 2 PIJ commanders in Gaza
The Israeli military says it killed two key Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza: Ahmed Ramlawi, linked to rocket attacks, and Munir Masr, who led anti-tank operations.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the two men have been involved of late in restoring the PIJ's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement, and forces would continue to act to eliminate any immediate threat.
Israel widens campaign against Gaza militants
These latest actions are part of a wider push by Israel against militant groups in Gaza.
Earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces also killed a Hamas sniper and a brigade commander tied to past attacks.
There was also an attempt on senior Hamas leader Ali al-Amoudi's life: there was an airstrike before dawn.
The situation highlights how tense things remain on the ground.