Israeli pullout leaves Zawtar al-Gharbiyah devastated under US brokered deal
After the Israeli army pulled out of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah under a U.S.-brokered deal, locals came back to heartbreaking scenes: burned rooms, bullet-riddled fridges, and homes barely recognizable.
The agreement swapped Israeli troops for Lebanon's own army and was meant to limit Hezbollah's presence, but for many families, the damage was already done.
Lebanese army clears explosives amid outages
Basic needs like water and electricity are down, and the Lebanese army is now clearing leftover explosives so people can safely move back in.
Even with little help from authorities and personal tragedies, like Atef Kadouh losing his son Adel, a volunteer ambulance driver killed in a drone strike, villagers say they're not giving up.
Atef shared, "We are back to square one."