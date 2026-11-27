Israel's Democrats join Gadi Eisenkot in bid to replace Netanyahu
Israel's left-leaning Democrats have joined forces with centrist Gadi Eisenkot in a bid to replace Prime Minister Netanyahu.
As part of the deal, the Democrats get four minister roles, including public security, which is currently held by far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir.
Yair Golan urges Israeli coalition formation
Democrats's leader Yair Golan is pushing for quick action, saying that they must act quickly and decisively to form a new government that will serve the people of Israel and restore their faith in their democratic institutions.
But with only 48 out of 120 seats secured so far and tough debates over working with Arab-led and ultra-Orthodox parties, the coalition has until December 6 to reach an agreement.