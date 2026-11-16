Israel's Likud accuses Gadi Eisenkot of 'unhinged incitement' against Netanyahu

Israel's Likud party is calling out opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot for what they describe as "unhinged incitement" against caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu.

This comes just after elections where Netanyahu's team lost its majority, but he still reached out to Eisenkot, suggesting a national unity government to handle big challenges like threats from Iran.

Eisenkot isn't buying it. He called the offer another "spin" and stuck to his stance against joining forces.