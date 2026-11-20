Israel's Netanyahu calls military action against Iran unavoidable, Trump non-committal
Israel's prime minister, Netanyahu, is calling military action against Iran "unavoidable," hoping to get backing from US President Donald Trump.
But Trump isn't rushing in: he's said he is not rushing into any decision and will assess developments after the beginning of 2027.
Mossad chief presses US for backing
Israel is actively seeking US support for its plans, with Mossad's chief recently meeting top US officials to push for joint action.
A ceasefire has formally been in place since April, although exchanges of fire have continued.
Meanwhile, Trump has been meeting other world leaders and keeps stressing he doesn't want Iran getting nuclear weapons, but he's not ready to commit to military moves just yet.