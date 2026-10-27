Israel's strongest morning turnout since early 1980s tests Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu is in a close race against former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, known for his personal losses during the Gaza conflict.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is also leading an opposition alliance with Yair Lapid.

With no clear favorite in the polls, every vote counts.

Netanyahu even urged supporters, "We need it to be high too. You all need to stream to the polls," said Benjamin Netanyahu.

Early results will roll in soon, but we'll have to wait until November 4 for the official outcome.