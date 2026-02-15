ISRO debris found in Maldives, likely from 2025 rocket launch

A large piece of rocket debris, bearing the logo of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) , was recently found on a remote island in the Maldives . The object is a curved white panel identified as a payload fairing, the protective section at the tip of a rocket that shields satellites during launch and then detaches. The debris was discovered near L. Kunahandhoo in Laamu Atoll by a local fisherman.

Identification Debris identified as PLF from ISRO rocket The Kunahandhoo Council, the local elected government body for the island, shared photos showing the ISRO name and Indian national emblem on the debris. The markings indicate that it is from a rocket launched in 2025. According to indianspaceflight.in, "A PLF (Payload Fairing) has washed up on an uninhabited island near L. Kunahandhoo...found February 12, 2026). The @isro logo's position below the national emblem suggests it is likely from the LVM3-M6 launch."

Transportation Debris has been taken for analysis The debris was transported to the Kunahandhoo boatyard area after its discovery. Local reports suggest that it has scorch marks from atmospheric passage and is made of a lightweight composite material. Ibrahim Shakeeb, President of the Kunahandhoo Council, said police inspected the items by February 13. The Maldives National Defence Force has also reached out to take possession of the items for analysis.

