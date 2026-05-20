Italy formally recognizes Sanatana Dharma as registered religion
What's the story
The Italian Parliament has officially recognized the Italian Hindu Union, Sanatana Dharma Samgha, as a registered religious denomination. As per its website, the Italian Hindu Union is a religious body that represents all Hindus living in Italy who recognize themselves in its ideal values. The announcement was made during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Rome. This recognition is considered a landmark legislative achievement for Italy's rapidly growing Hindu and Indian diaspora communities.
Legal benefits
Legal protection for Hinduism in Italy
It was created for the protection, coordination, practice and study of Hindu culture and religion. The recognition of Sanatana Dharma Samgha provides the ancient Eastern spiritual tradition with legal protection, institutionalization, and official recognition in Italy. This is a significant development in a country that has been historically dominated by the Catholic Church.
Community gratitude
Spiritual leader meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude
Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri, the prominent spiritual leader of the Sanatana Dharma Samgha in Italy, personally met with PM Modi to express her community's gratitude. "I am very happy, and this is the second time we have met him—having previously met in 2021," she told reporters after meeting the Prime Minister. She thanked him for his continued support of their spiritual mission.
Twitter Post
'Modi has consistently continued to sustain, foster our spiritual mission'
#WATCH | Rome, Italy | On meeting PM Modi, Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri says, "I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission...Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here… https://t.co/ieK9XqJNcU pic.twitter.com/nFHvd0SV9U— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026
Artistic exchange
Cultural celebrations during PM Modi's arrival in Rome
The cultural celebrations during PM Modi's arrival in Rome also showcased the deepening ties between India and Italy. A group of Italian classical musicians performed an instrumental piece based on the Indian Raga Hamsadhwani, which merged Western instruments with Indian classical music. Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who has studied Vedic culture for over four decades, gifted PM Modi a hand-painted painting of Varanasi's spiritual ghats.