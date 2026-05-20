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Home / News / World News / Italy formally recognizes Sanatana Dharma as registered religion 
Italy formally recognizes Sanatana Dharma as registered religion 
The announcement was made during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit

Italy formally recognizes Sanatana Dharma as registered religion 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 20, 2026
11:59 am
What's the story

The Italian Parliament has officially recognized the Italian Hindu Union, Sanatana Dharma Samgha, as a registered religious denomination. As per its website, the Italian Hindu Union is a religious body that represents all Hindus living in Italy who recognize themselves in its ideal values. The announcement was made during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Rome. This recognition is considered a landmark legislative achievement for Italy's rapidly growing Hindu and Indian diaspora communities.

Legal benefits

Legal protection for Hinduism in Italy

It was created for the protection, coordination, practice and study of Hindu culture and religion. The recognition of Sanatana Dharma Samgha provides the ancient Eastern spiritual tradition with legal protection, institutionalization, and official recognition in Italy. This is a significant development in a country that has been historically dominated by the Catholic Church.

Community gratitude

Spiritual leader meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude

Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri, the prominent spiritual leader of the Sanatana Dharma Samgha in Italy, personally met with PM Modi to express her community's gratitude. "I am very happy, and this is the second time we have met him—having previously met in 2021," she told reporters after meeting the Prime Minister. She thanked him for his continued support of their spiritual mission.

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'Modi has consistently continued to sustain, foster our spiritual mission'

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Artistic exchange

Cultural celebrations during PM Modi's arrival in Rome

The cultural celebrations during PM Modi's arrival in Rome also showcased the deepening ties between India and Italy. A group of Italian classical musicians performed an instrumental piece based on the Indian Raga Hamsadhwani, which merged Western instruments with Indian classical music. Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who has studied Vedic culture for over four decades, gifted PM Modi a hand-painted painting of Varanasi's spiritual ghats.

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