Italy protests over war and rising living costs spark clashes
World
Italy just had another round of protests on Saturday, with people hitting the streets to speak out against the war and rising living costs.
Things got tense in Turin, Rome, and Bologna as clashes broke out between protesters and police. This follows last weekend's unrest that led to looting and property damage.
Milan saw protests too, but thanks to heavy security, those protests stayed peaceful.
Italy boosts police across major cities
With calls for more demonstrations popping up online, Italian authorities boosted police presence across major cities to keep things under control.
In Milan, police detained someone linked to earlier protests for questioning.
Many shops in protest areas closed up just in case, but thankfully Milan avoided any violence or vandalism this time around.