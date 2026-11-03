Italy says cyberattack on European supermarket fridges barely affected stores
World
Italy says a recent cyberattack that hit supermarket fridges and freezers across Europe barely affected its stores.
The attack started on Monday, but Italian officials acted fast to make sure no food safety issues popped up.
Most Italian supermarkets protected by updates
Most of Italy's supermarkets were protected by updated security systems, so only a handful (mainly those with older tech in Sicily and Emilia-Romagna) felt any effects.
Authorities are still investigating, but they're stressing how important it is to keep digital defenses strong to avoid future problems.