Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel 

Italy has suspended its defense agreement with Israel , which includes the exchange of military equipment and technology research. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the decision on Tuesday, saying, "In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel." The agreement was approved by Israel in 2006 and is reviewed every five years.

Diplomatic strain Tensions rise between Italy and Israel The decision to suspend the agreement comes amid rising tensions between Italy and Israel. The Italian government had accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, prompting Italy to summon Israel's ambassador in protest. Although no injuries were reported, at least one vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Official condemnation Italian foreign minister condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is also deputy prime minister, had condemned "unacceptable attacks" on Lebanese civilians by Israeli forces. He was in Beirut for talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi. After the meetings, he wrote on X that he was there to "convey Italy's solidarity following Israel's unacceptable attacks against the civilian population."

Advertisement

Humanitarian crisis Israeli offensive in Lebanon kills over 2,000 people The Israeli offensive in Lebanon has reportedly killed over 2,000 people and injured more than 6,000. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz last month announced that Israel would continue to occupy all Lebanese territory up to the Litani River indefinitely. This area is about 30km from Israel's border and constitutes around 10% of Lebanon. This week, the Israeli military demolished villages as part of its invasion of south Lebanon, rigging homes with explosives and razing them to the ground.

Advertisement