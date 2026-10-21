Italy to deploy 500 soldiers in Milan after violent protests

The government just rolled out strict legal changes: parents will now have to pay for any damage their children cause during riots, and minors over 14 can be prosecuted more easily, unless they can prove they did not understand what they were doing.

There is also a new government decree making it a crime to join violent protests, with penalties up to five years in prison and hefty fines.

Meloni called the presence of so many young rioters "painful and frightening," saying these steps are needed so it does not happen again.