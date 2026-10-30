Itamar Ben Gvir accuses Ahmad Tibi, Qatar of Knesset rigging
World
Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, claims that Arab political leaders, especially Ahmad Tibi, worked with Qatar to rig the recent Knesset elections.
He posted a video after the polls, calling for an official investigation and even suggesting that people who aren't "loyal" to Israel shouldn't be allowed to vote.
Ben Gvir requests Shin Bet probe
Ben Gvir says he has video proof of people voting multiple times and wants Israel's Shin Bet security service to look into it.
He pointed out a meeting between Tibi and Qatari officials just before the elections as evidence of foreign influence, warning, "The money is Qatari money."
He stressed that protecting fair elections is crucial and called for action against any suspected fraud.