Jaishankar explains what weighs on India-US ties
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted the lack of understanding in the United States toward India's concerns over cross-border terrorism, saying the issue has affected bilateral ties. He was speaking at the Asia Society in New York after the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week. "Terrorism emanating from its neighbor is one of India's primary concerns, and if this is not fully appreciated by New Delhi's partners, it impacts bilateral ties," he said.
EAM
'What is particularly important is the issue of terrorism'
"What...is particularly important is the issue of terrorism...there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbor," Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.
"Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too," he added.
He was alluding to ties between the US and Pakistan, which have seen an upswing over the past year.
Trade negotiations
Jaishankar on India-US trade talks
Jaishankar also touched upon the complexities of negotiating a trade agreement with the US.
He said these talks are difficult due to fundamental differences between both economies, such as India's large number of small producers and farmers.
The minister added that while there is an understanding on the trade agreement, changes in the US tariff framework have created new challenges.
Public influence
Public opinion's role in diplomacy
Jaishankar also highlighted how public opinion, especially in democracies, plays a big role in diplomacy.
He said social media has added a new dimension to international relations.
"....our diplomacy today is not just conducted by states, leaders, ministers, or even by diplomats," he said.
The minister expressed hope that these issues could be resolved for an upward trajectory in India-US relations.
Border resolution
India-China relations
On India-China relations, Jaishankar said ties are better than they were in 2025. He attributed this to the easing of the border standoff.
He said it's not so much a "structural change," but part of the reason why things have improved is "they had gone so much off-track that the moment you stabilized it, it was going to improve, because after what happened in 2020 and the long standoff...we had on the border, the relationship had really been impacted."