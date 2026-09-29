Jaishankar explains what weighs on India-US ties 

"What...is particularly important is the issue of terrorism...there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbor," Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.

"Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too," he added.

He was alluding to ties between the US and Pakistan, which have seen an upswing over the past year.