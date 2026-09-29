Janarthanan Tamil Kovan given 28-week jail for state courts tampering
World
Janarthanan Tamil Kovan, an Indian national working in Singapore, has been sentenced to 28 weeks in jail for tampering with a government laptop that held sensitive State Courts data.
He broke strict security rules by letting an acquaintance remotely access the device, which put more than 18,000 files at risk, even though no files were actually taken.
Kovan's exposed logins prompted prosecutor's plea
Kovan's actions exposed critical login information and could have led to serious misuse. The prosecutor pushed for a tough sentence given the potential fallout.
While Kovan's lawyers asked for leniency due to his family's financial struggles, the judge emphasized that the risk of harm was great and that there could be a systemic attack causing possible public alarm and fear.