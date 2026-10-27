Japan demands Russia free journalist Imai Yuki suspected of espionage
Japan is speaking out after Russian authorities arrested journalist Imai yuki on suspicion of espionage earlier this month.
Imai was picked up by Russia's security service in Sakhalin and is now being held in Lefortovo, a high-profile detention center in Moscow until at least December.
Japan's government says it is concerned and wants him released right away, while Imai himself has questioned the accusations.
Kuril dispute complicates Japan Russia ties
This arrest comes on top of long-standing disagreements between Japan and Russia over the Kuril Islands: issues dating back to World War II.
Things have gotten even more complicated with Russia holding military drills in Sakhalin, teaming up with China, and Japan trying to strengthen its armed forces while also sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.
All of this makes it even harder for the two countries to improve their relationship.