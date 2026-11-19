Japan Ground Self-Defence Force to hold Type-25 drills in India
Japan Ground Self-Defence Force is heading to India for live-fire missile exercises; it will be training with Type-25 surface-to-ship missiles on Indian soil.
This is all about building stronger defense ties and sending a clear message of teamwork in the region, especially with tensions around China.
The announcement came out of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo this week.
Japan to transfer unicorn to India
Japan will transfer its advanced UNICORN communications technology to India by February 2027 as the target for the next step toward transferring Japan's Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) technology to India, which should give the Indian Navy some serious stealth upgrades.
Both countries also agreed to ramp up cooperation on defense technology and plan even more joint military exercises.