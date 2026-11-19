Japan seeks larger role in $550 billion US investment initiative
Japan is asking for a bigger role in the massive $550 billion US investment initiative.
JBIC Chair Tadashi Maeda says Tokyo hopes to help pick which projects get funded, instead of just participating in consultations and evaluating whether individual proposals qualify for financing.
This push follows a recent deal that already lowered US tariffs on Japanese goods.
US selects projects, JBIC seeks influence
Right now, the US chooses which projects to consider, while Japan participates in consultations and evaluates whether individual proposals qualify for financing.
JBIC wants more influence so investments better match Japan's priorities: think tech and energy projects like a semiconductor manufacturing project by GlobalFoundries in New York and power generation projects in Texas and Ohio.