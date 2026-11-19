The recent India-Japan two-plus-two Ministerial Meeting wasn't just about the exercises.

Both sides agreed to boost naval cooperation and share tech know-how, especially around underwater systems and missiles.

They're also looking to work together on AI and cybersecurity through the Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI).

Plus, there's a push for "Design with Japan, Make in India," which means co-developing naval tech locally.

Economic security got attention too, with plans to strengthen supply chains for things like semiconductors and critical minerals.