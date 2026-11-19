Japan Self-Defence Forces to hold 1st live-fire drills in India
Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) are about to run their first live-fire drills in India, testing out surface-to-ship missiles.
This marks a big moment for India-Japan defense ties, showing both countries are serious about teaming up on military strength and keeping the region secure.
India and Japan deepen defense cooperation
The recent India-Japan two-plus-two Ministerial Meeting wasn't just about the exercises.
Both sides agreed to boost naval cooperation and share tech know-how, especially around underwater systems and missiles.
They're also looking to work together on AI and cybersecurity through the Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI).
Plus, there's a push for "Design with Japan, Make in India," which means co-developing naval tech locally.
Economic security got attention too, with plans to strengthen supply chains for things like semiconductors and critical minerals.