Japan isn't happy with how Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was treated at the recent APEC summit in China.

While leaders like US President Trump got big welcomes, Takaichi's arrival was low-key: she was greeted by a diplomat and ignored by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, according to Japanese media reports.

This visit mattered, as it was the first visit by a Japanese prime minister to the country since December 2019.