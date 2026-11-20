Japan unhappy with Sanae Takaichi's low-key APEC welcome in China
Japan isn't happy with how Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was treated at the recent APEC summit in China.
While leaders like US President Trump got big welcomes, Takaichi's arrival was low-key: she was greeted by a diplomat and ignored by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, according to Japanese media reports.
This visit mattered, as it was the first visit by a Japanese prime minister to the country since December 2019.
China tightens mineral exports to Japan
The chilly reception comes after Takaichi made comments suggesting Japan might respond militarily if Taiwan were attacked, a stance that upset China.
Since then, China has tightened rules on key mineral exports to Japan and discouraged cultural exchanges and travel.
Still, Japan says it's sticking to its long-standing agreement with China on Taiwan and wants to keep talking about trade issues.