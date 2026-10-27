Japan urges household stockpiles before national disaster management agency launch
Japan is now preparing to urge people to stock up on emergency supplies at home, just in case of earthquakes or other disasters.
The move comes as the country launches its new National Disaster Management Agency on November 2.
Disaster Management Minister Goshi Hosono says this is about helping everyone stay safe and prepared if daily life gets disrupted.
Japanese government recommends emergency supply amounts
The government suggests having at least 3-liter of water per person per day, plus enough nonperishable food (think rice and canned goods) for three days, though a week's worth is even better.
They also recommend keeping portable toilets handy (about five uses per person per day) and packing an emergency backpack with basics like a flashlight, batteries, power bank, first-aid kit, prescription medication, whistle, and some small bills.
It's all about making sure you're good if things get rough unexpectedly.