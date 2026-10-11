Japan warns after Lawson and Daiwa Securities breaches exposed millions
Japan issued a nationwide cybersecurity warning after a wave of big data breaches hit companies like Lawson and Daiwa Securities, exposing millions of people's information.
The government is pushing for stronger online security, with Digital Transformation Minister Toshihiro Furukawa warning, "Cyberattacks are increasing in both quality and quantity, the methods are becoming more sophisticated, and they are having a tremendous impact on people's lives, and of course, causing significant disruption to business activities."
Japan faced over 500 cyberattacks
This year alone, Japan has already faced over 500 cyberattacks, more than all of last year. Stolen information includes things like driver's licenses, raising worries about identity theft.
There's also growing concern that hackers are using AI to find new ways in and run smarter scams.
The government is urging everyone to use unique passwords and turn on multi-factor authentication to stay safer online.