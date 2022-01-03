World's oldest person celebrates her 119th birthday in Japan

Who is Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person?

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person, on Sunday rang in her 119th birthday in Japan. She celebrated the day with staff members at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka prefecture of the country, reports said. Tanaka's age record was recognized by the Guinness World Records in March 2019 when she was 116. She is also the oldest Japanese person ever.

Tanaka, who is reportedly fond of fizzy drinks and chocolate, says she is looking forward to her 120th birthday, according to The Guardian. She had achieved an all-time Japanese age record when she turned 117 years and 261 days old in September 2020. She was born on January 2, 1903—the same year as British novelist George Orwell—and has lived through five Japanese imperial eras.

Tanaka, the seventh of nine siblings, married when she was 19. She supported her family by running a noodle shop after her husband and eldest son went to fight in the Second Sino-Japanese War which started in 1937. Her husband died in 1993. When she was declared Japan's oldest person on record, she had celebrated with a bottle of Coke, reportedly her favorite drink.

"I would like to personally congratulate her soon," Tanaka's 62-year-old grandson, Eiji, said, according to The Japan Times. "I hope she remains healthy and has fun everyday as she grows older." Interestingly, the centenarian likes solving number puzzles and playing board games.

Tanaka is, in a way, also symbolic of Japan's increasingly aging population. The country has more than 85,000 people aged 100 or older, according to official data. Life expectancy for Japanese people is at a record high of 87.74 for women and 81.64 for men. But the country's birth rate remains on a steady decline. The fertility rate was 1.36 per woman in 2021.