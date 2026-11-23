Jay Clayton: China may have accessed restricted US AI chips
Jay Clayton seemingly confirmed that China may have accessed restricted U.S.-made AI chips, even though they were supposed to be off-limits.
Jay Clayton shared on CNN that these chips were illegally diverted, which has sparked fresh concerns about keeping advanced tech out of the wrong hands.
This all ties back to an ongoing investigation into a Singapore-based company called Megaspeed.
Megaspeed accused of rerouting NVIDIA chips
Turns out, Megaspeed is accused of rerouting NVIDIA chips to China using a web of shell companies and middlemen across Southeast Asia.
The Trump administration even tightened rules last week to stop this kind of tech transfer through international data centers.
To add to it, a Chinese national named Li Ming has now been reported to have played a key role in the scheme, shedding light on just how complex and global these illegal operations can be.