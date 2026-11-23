Jay Clayton on CNN warns upgrades will cause outages
Heads up: Jay Clayton, a US official, says we should expect more tech outages as companies and government agencies update their old systems.
He explained on CNN that these upgrades are needed to make things safer and run better, and that disruptions like the recent nationwide air travel pause and Microsoft email issues will happen as part of the upgrade process.
Outages hit banks and NSA network
The outages haven't just hit airlines. They've also affected big banks and even the NSA network.
President Trump attributed a recent spate of technology failures to upgrades of companies' technology systems.
Clayton echoed this, saying these hiccups are just part of keeping up with growing tech demands and that they were not the result of coordinated or state-sponsored actions.
While there are still investigations into possible attacks at places like the FBI and the Department of Agriculture, he emphasized that system upgrades are essential for staying secure in today's digital world.