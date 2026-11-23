The outages haven't just hit airlines. They've also affected big banks and even the NSA network.

President Trump attributed a recent spate of technology failures to upgrades of companies' technology systems.

Clayton echoed this, saying these hiccups are just part of keeping up with growing tech demands and that they were not the result of coordinated or state-sponsored actions.

While there are still investigations into possible attacks at places like the FBI and the Department of Agriculture, he emphasized that system upgrades are essential for staying secure in today's digital world.