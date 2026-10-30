JD Vance calls Barack Obama 'super elitist' over Cheesecake Factory

Vice President JD Vance pushed back after former President Barack Obama joked that the White House was like a Cheesecake Factory, calling the comment "super elitist" and saying it shows how out of touch Democrats are.

Obama made the remark at an Ohio rally to poke fun at President Trump's obsession with decor, but later said in Atlanta that, as "the father of two daughters," the Cheesecake Factory was "my jam for about a decade."