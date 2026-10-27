Jennifer Shuford resigns as CDC chief medical officer after midterms

Shuford came in to help steady the CDC after a wave of leadership changes. Her predecessor left over disagreements with new policies from Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During her short time at the agency, the appointments were meant to stabilize the agency.

In her farewell, she thanked both Trump and Kennedy Jr. for the opportunity and said, "I am so thankful to President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for giving me the opportunity to help lead CDC. It has been an amazing experience, and I will be forever grateful for it."