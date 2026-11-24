Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO after extramarital affair admission
Jensen Huang is returning as NVIDIA's CEO with immediate effect on Monday, just 11 days after being removed over admitting to an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
The board decided to bring him back, saying his leadership is too important to lose and that earlier security worries were unfounded.
JD Vance pushed Huang's comeback
Huang's comeback was pushed by Vice President JD Vance and other top officials, who convinced the board he isn't a security risk.
They highlighted how crucial he is for NVIDIA's AI plans and for keeping the US ahead in tech, especially with tough competition from China.
The move shows just how much faith the company has in Huang to steer NVIDIA forward.