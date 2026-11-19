Jeremy Lewin suggested Guyana cede territory to Venezuela, US reassures
Former Trump administration official Jeremy Lewin, recently suggested that Guyana consider ceding some of its territory to Venezuela, a move that definitely raised eyebrows in Guyana.
Even though this sparked some diplomatic unease, US officials later reassured Guyana that the U.S.'s stance on its borders hasn't changed, despite Venezuela's ongoing claims.
Venezuela sought US mediation in Essequibo
Lewin's proposal came after Venezuela asked the US to help mediate the Essequibo dispute earlier this year.
The dispute intensified after massive ExxonMobil oil finds in nearby waters in 2015.
While talks are still early and nothing is set in stone, it's clear this issue could shake up relations between these countries going forward.