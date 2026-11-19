JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico hits turbulence, 5 medically checked
A JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico to Florida ran into some rough turbulence on November 17, leaving five passengers and crew needing quick medical checks when they landed in Fort Lauderdale.
Thankfully, no one had to go to the hospital.
The flight, which left early morning, hit bumpy skies near Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas but still made a safe landing, with emergency crews ready just in case.
JetBlue confirms no damage, emphasizes safety
JetBlue confirmed there was no damage to the plane itself, though a few on board were shaken up.
Meteorologists pointed out that thunderstorms in the area made flying tricky for several flights that day.
Despite the scare, JetBlue said the safety of our customers and crewmembers remains its top priority.