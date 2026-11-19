A JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico to Florida ran into some rough turbulence on November 17, leaving five passengers and crew needing quick medical checks when they landed in Fort Lauderdale.

Thankfully, no one had to go to the hospital.

The flight, which left early morning, hit bumpy skies near Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas but still made a safe landing, with emergency crews ready just in case.