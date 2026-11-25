Jian Zhao admits selling military information to China-linked contacts
Jian Zhao, a 37-year-old US Army sergeant, just pleaded guilty to selling sensitive military information to people tied to China.
For more than three years, he used his security clearance to get his hands on restricted documents about US communications and missile systems.
Zhao didn't act alone: he teamed up with former US Army soldier Ruoyu Duan, who had already admitted guilt and recruited others for inside information.
Zhao faces up to 10 years
Zhao was arrested in Washington state last year with $30,000 in cash and a stash of Army hard drives.
Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division said, "By his own admission, Jian Zhao - a member of the US Armed Forces - betrayed the country he swore an oath to defend by providing the Chinese government with sensitive US military information."
Now he's looking at up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.
Sentencing is set for March 1, 2027.