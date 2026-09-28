Jonathan McKinsey allegedly killed by in-laws in Dublin parking lot
World
Jonathan McKinsey, 40, who led games engineering at The New York Times, was allegedly shot and killed by his elderly in-laws in a Dublin, California, parking lot on September 26.
Witnesses say the suspects, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, approached McKinsey wearing masks and fired several times.
Sadly, he died at the scene despite first responders attempting aid.
Zhang, Chen arrested on murder suspicion
Thanks to witnesses and nearby police, Zhang and Chen were caught soon after the shooting and were booked on suspicion of murder.
They have been booked into Santa Rita Jail as investigators work to figure out what led to this tragedy.