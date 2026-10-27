Jordan airstrikes southern Syria kill 7 civilians, 20+ ISIS members
World
Jordan carried out airstrikes in southern Syria on October 26, targeting ISIS militants linked to a recent church attack in Jordan that killed nine people.
The strikes killed more than 20 ISIS members, but seven people, including three children, also lost their lives.
Jordan expressed regret over the civilian casualties.
Syria condemns strikes, Jordan insists coordinated
Syria condemned the strikes as a violation of its borders, while Jordan insisted it coordinated with Syrian officials.
Syria is now investigating what happened and have agreed to set up a joint security committee to prevent future attacks.
Conflicting statements from Jordan about prior planning of the church attack have added confusion and strained regional relations even further.