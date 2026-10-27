Jordan conducts airstrikes in southern Syria after Karak church attack
World
Jordan just carried out targeted airstrikes in southern Syria, going after militants linked to a tragic attack on a church in Karak.
The strikes killed and wounded members of the targeted terrorist groups and destroyed vehicles, following the shocking incident where gunmen opened fire during a funeral at St. George's Church, leaving nine people dead.
Jordan arrests suspects, King vows justice
Three suspects were tracked down and arrested after they opened fire on security forces.
They are now in the hospital, but no officers were hurt.
Jordan's interior minister made it clear there was no foreign involvement.
King Abdullah II also spoke out, promising that those behind the attack will be brought to justice and stressing that Jordan will not tolerate terrorism.