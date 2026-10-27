Judge halts Trump tree removals at East Potomac Golf Links
A federal judge just pressed pause on the Trump administration's plan to cut down more trees at East Potomac Golf Links in D.C.
Judge Ana Reyes says no more trees can go unless there's an imminent threat to public safety.
This comes after a lawsuit from local golfers and preservationists, who were upset about hundreds of trees being removed without warning.
Court orders 10 business days' notice
The lawsuit claims the tree removals skipped important environmental and historic checks, and Judge Reyes called out the lack of transparency.
She now requires at least 10 business days' written notice before it closes the golf course, in whole or in part, and before it makes any "irreversible modification to any forms or features of East Potomac Park."
While Trump officials argue their upgrades will revive the aging course and attract major tournaments, some locals worry these changes could limit public access to this affordable, historic spot.
The future of the course is still up in the air as both sides battle it out in court.