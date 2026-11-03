Judge James Boasberg bars Trump administration from separating California ballots
World
Just before the midterms, a federal judge told the Trump administration it cannot separate out ballots in California just because they are suspected of being from noncitizens.
Judge James Boasberg pointed out that the lists used to flag voters were full of mistakes and said it is up to California, not Washington, to decide how to check who votes.
Ruling supports California counting mail-in ballots
This ruling lines up with a recent Supreme Court decision that also backed California's right to count mail-in ballots, even if some were questioned by federal officials.
Boasberg made it clear: States control their own elections, and the federal government cannot force new rules without their agreement.