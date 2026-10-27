Judge orders DOJ to reinstate Maurene Comey with back pay
A federal judge just decided that the Justice Department broke the law when it fired Maurene Comey (yes, daughter of former FBI director James Comey) back in 2025.
The judge said the government's reason for letting her go did not hold up and clashed with Supreme Court precedent.
Now, she is set to get her job back plus back pay for the months before she moved to a private law firm.
Ruling could shape federal employee protections
Comey had worked on big cases (like Jeffrey Epstein's) and argued she was pushed out because she said her firing was tied to her father and linked to political beliefs others assumed she held.
The Justice Department claimed it was just presidential authority at work.
This ruling could shape how protected career government employees are from political interference going forward, something a lot of people in public service will be watching closely.