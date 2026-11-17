The investigation is looking into possible immigration fraud, especially around items taken from Omar's home on October 12.

While most details are still under wraps in a sealed 67-page affidavit, Judge Boasberg's decision means the warrant and at least 12 other files on the docket could be out by next Monday unless prosecutors step in.

Once these documents are released, we might finally get some real answers about what's going on, and what it could mean for her future in politics.