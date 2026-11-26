JUI-F calls nationwide protests after Sargodha detentions, causing traffic jams
Pakistan's politics just got a shake-up as the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, called for nationwide protests after several of its leaders were detained in Sargodha over alleged violations of public gathering rules.
In response, Rehman rallied supporters to block major highways on Thursday, causing serious traffic jams and making daily commutes a headache for many.
JUI-F accuses government, joins PTI
The protests are about more than just traffic: they highlight growing tension between JUI-F and the government.
Once allies with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's party, JUI-F now accuses the government of obstructing the party's Sargodha conference and wants its leaders freed.
The party is also demanding more regional autonomy and constitutional rights, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a twist, JUI-F has teamed up with Imran Khan's PTI in opposition, so expect this political drama to keep unfolding.