The protests are about more than just traffic: they highlight growing tension between JUI-F and the government.

Once allies with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's party, JUI-F now accuses the government of obstructing the party's Sargodha conference and wants its leaders freed.

The party is also demanding more regional autonomy and constitutional rights, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a twist, JUI-F has teamed up with Imran Khan's PTI in opposition, so expect this political drama to keep unfolding.