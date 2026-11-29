Karachi 6-story building collapse kills 11 as crews search
A six-story building under construction in Karachi collapsed on November 25, leaving 11 people dead.
Rescue teams are still working with heavy machinery to find anyone trapped, while 17 families were at the site.
Rescue officer Rizwan Ahmed: 6 missing
Rescue officer Rizwan Ahmed said six people were still missing as search and rescue continued.
This tragedy has put a spotlight on Karachi's ongoing problems with overcrowding and deteriorating infrastructure, especially since a similar collapse in Lyari last year killed 27.
The city's overcrowding and aging infrastructure are making safety concerns harder to ignore.