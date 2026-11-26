Karachi collapse kills 4 injures 14, rescuers search for 17
A six-story building under construction in Karachi's Baloch Colony collapsed on Wednesday, leaving at least four people dead and 14 injured.
The building was reportedly built illegally, raising big questions about safety and oversight.
Rescue teams are still searching for 17 people who might be trapped under the rubble.
Sindh CM seeks suspension of Shamshad
In response, Sindh's chief minister has fired top officials, including the local government secretary and the head of the Building Control Authority, and called for a recommendation to the Centre seeking Shamshad's suspension and a formal inquiry into the matter.
More than a dozen officials have been removed from their positions over alleged negligence.
Karachi's mayor says rescuing those trapped is still the main focus, while the tragedy highlights ongoing problems with unsafe construction in Pakistan.